Orbán’s son-in-law gets involved in Raaberbahn

Uncertainty is spreading within Raaberbahn. Hard times are apparently ahead. The worries began with the sale of the shares in the construction company Strabag, which were purchased by the Republic of Hungary - approved by the Federal Competition Authority in September 2024. The next step is now to transfer the stake in the cargo business to the Hungarian logistics group Waberer's International, where István Tiborcz, the son-in-law of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, is pulling the strings.