Plagiarism scandal!
Mayor outraged: Meghan steals Mallorca logo
Duchess Meghan is causing a stir on Mallorca! The logo of her new lifestyle brand looks suspiciously like the coat of arms of the 6,000-strong community of Porreres - a palm tree with two birds. Mayor Xisca Mora is outraged: "It's practically identical! Meghan must withdraw the logo!"
When rebranding her lifestyle brand, Prince Harry's wife opted for a logo that looks very similar to the coat of arms of the municipality of Porreres in the interior of the island. The mayor of the town, Xisca Mora, announced that she would ask Meghan to withdraw the logo.
"Total copy"
This is a "total copy" of the Porreres coat of arms, Mora told the Spanish newspaper "El País". Meghan was also criticized on social media. The 43-year-old announced the renaming of her brand from "American Riviera Orchard" to "As Ever" on Instagram.
Dispute over a palm tree with two birds
The similarity between the brand identity and the coat of arms of the municipality of 6,000 inhabitants cannot be denied: In both cases, there is a palm tree with two birds on its side. "It's practically an identical image," wrote "El País". The choice of colors differs, however; the city's coat of arms, which dates back to 1370, features swallows, while Meghan's probably features hummingbirds. "It would be bad for us if an image that identifies us were to be misused," said Mayor Mora, who will probably refrain from taking legal action.
She had spoken to her city's legal department about this, the politician said. "A plagiarism complaint is complicated and costly, and a small town like ours is not in a position to fight the English crown," said Mora. Therefore, for the time being, they will limit themselves to demanding that the logo be withdrawn.
Porreres has the better jam!
The mayor also said on Twitter-X that the best jams, one of Meghan's lifestyle products, are not available from the US-American anyway, but in Porreres. The Duchess should come along to the next San Roc festival and taste the apricot jam. She was cordially invited. Incidentally, she had already experienced a lot during her time in office. What is happening now would never have occurred to her.
Will Meghan apologize during a personal visit? Or will she remain the brazen logo thief from Mallorca? Her spokespeople have reportedly declined to comment on the matter.
New York small business owners shocked
And the residents of Porreres are not the only ones who feel ignored and robbed by Meghan. A small business owner from New York, who has been running the label "As Ever NYC" for years, would like to keep his brand name. His customers stand by him and advise him to take legal action.
