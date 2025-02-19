Cleaning rags instead of dumbbells: housework makes you slim

We Austrians are cleaning grouches! We have this in common with participants in a survey in nine other countries, according to a recent cleaning study. "I'm too exhausted to clean" is the most common excuse in this country, with 80 percent using it. This puts us in second place. Only the Japanese claim to be too tired to do it more often. The second most common excuse used by Austrians is that there are too many things in the way.