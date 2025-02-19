Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Burn calories

Cleaning rags instead of dumbbells: housework makes you slim

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 06:00

Whether it's cleaning windows, vacuuming or mopping: Who likes cleaning? But if you realize that you're getting rid of a lot of calories and doing a free workout at the same time, housework becomes a lot easier. Try it now and become a cleaner!

0 Kommentare

We Austrians are cleaning grouches! We have this in common with participants in a survey in nine other countries, according to a recent cleaning study. "I'm too exhausted to clean" is the most common excuse in this country, with 80 percent using it. This puts us in second place. Only the Japanese claim to be too tired to do it more often. The second most common excuse used by Austrians is that there are too many things in the way.

Admittedly, who likes cleaning? However, if you look at it as fitness training that gets rid of a few calories (and not a few at that!), things look different again.

We have examples of this: Did you know that vacuuming can burn up to 150 calories in half an hour? Moving the appliance back and forth also strengthens your entire body, especially your arms and legs. Vacuuming doesn't sound like much of a workout, but you burn around 75 calories in 30 minutes - it's like a short walk, only you're getting rid of dust at the same time. Window cleaning even burns up to 200 calories in an hour. By the way, housework is also a stress killer. So, go for it!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf