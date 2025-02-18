New ombudsman's office
Viennese doctors increasingly victims of online hate
Hostility on social media has long been part of everyday life for many Viennese doctors. This causes young people in particular to flee their jobs. The Medical Association wants to remedy the situation with a new ombudsman's office.
The pandemic is long gone, but what has remained are the verbal attacks and threats against doctors online. A study conducted by Peter Hajek on behalf of the Medical Association among 1,000 doctors shows that more than half have been exposed to verbal and psychological violence in the past two years. Around a fifth of doctors in private practice have been confronted with personal threats via email. Thirty percent of those surveyed have received offensive comments on social media.
Negative reviews on the internet also cause problems. 58 percent of those surveyed stated that they had already experienced this. "These comments are often offensive and damaging to my reputation. I have been affected several times," explains Vice President and Chairwoman of the Medical Association Naghme Kamaleyan-Schmied in a press interview. She has also experienced two young colleagues who were unable to withstand the pressure and threw in the towel.
New ombudsman's office to remedy the situation
To prevent this from happening, the Vienna Medical Chamber has set up an ombudsman's office for "hate online". This serves as a first point of contact and offers legal advice in the event of attacks in the digital space. You can find it at: www.aekwien.at/hass-im-netz.
