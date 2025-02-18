Start of construction in April
Mega contract for railroad brings in 189 million euros
The market for single-family homes has shrunk considerably - but business in infrastructure is still going well. Swietelsky is also feeling the effects: the construction company operating from Linz has now been awarded a major contract by the Croatian state railroads. Order volume: 189 million euros.
Swietelsky is involved in the expansion of the Vienna subway lines U2 and U5, and the railroad construction expertise of the construction company operating from Linz is also in constant demand in Holland, Germany, Denmark and the Czech Republic. The company has now been awarded a mega contract from Croatia: the reconstruction of two railroad lines for the state railroad company HŽ Infrastruktura.
Completion planned for summer 2028
86.5 kilometers of railroad line will be renovated, plus eight stations and seven stops, which will also be repaired. The project is due to start in just a few weeks: It starts in April. Completion is planned for summer 2028.
"Croatia is an important future market for Swietelsky. By modernizing the lines, we are improving regional and supra-regional mobility," says Swietelsky CEO Peter Krammer, who is delighted with the mega contract worth around EUR 189 million. Postscript: "A reliable, modern rail infrastructure is essential for the future of European passenger and freight transport."
12,000 employees in 21 countries
Swietelsky is the third largest construction company in Austria and currently employs around 12,000 people in 21 countries. The Group's construction output amounted to 3.5 billion euros in the 2023/24 financial year, more than half of which was generated in Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
