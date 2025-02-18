"I'll kill you"
Brazen robber threatens employee with knife
Scenes straight out of a movie played out in a store in Klagenfurt on Monday afternoon. A man entered the store and demanded money, but he didn't expect any resistance from the employees...
It is around 4 pm in a business in Klagenfurt. Female employees are just going about their work when the store doors open. But it's not a customer who wants advice. The 45-year-old wants to rob the store. He demands a "small amount of money" - but he doesn't get it. An employee says no - the man gets nervous and suddenly reaches for the till himself.
A second employee holds it firmly in her hands and demands that the brazen thief withdraw his hands. He didn't expect any resistance and pulls his outstretched hands back towards him.
Knives lying under the till
What the brazen robber doesn't know is that there are knives under the till for security reasons. Quick-witted, the other employee tries to take them to the next room so that the 45-year-old doesn't grab them.
However, the brazen thief runs after her, pulls a knife out of the container and then the moment of shock: he threatens to kill the two employees. The employees manage to alert the police. The emergency services set off immediately and arrive at the store. The perpetrator flees, but can be arrested after a short chase.
"After questioning him, the public prosecutor's office ordered him to be taken to Klagenfurt prison. He will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt," the police report.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
