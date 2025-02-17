This asylum policy is unbearable!

I find it unbearable that we are once again talking about senseless bans. Hate preachers on social networks should be blocked, period, no question about it. But in Villach, it wasn't an algorithm that stabbed a 14-year-old to death, but a Syrian with an affinity for terrorism. Anyone interested in French bulldogs, like me, can find videos of cuddly monsters with googly eyes on TikTok, sports fans can look forward to pole vaulting content and amateur confectioners to instructions on how to make the perfect tarte au chocolat. I don't get any hate preachers flushed into my timeline, no "Allahu Akbar". Supply and demand. No-knife zones are never wrong, but as far as I know, legally I may not be up to date, the whole of Austria is a no-murder zone, a no-terrorist-attack zone, a no-rape zone. We can ban even more, chopsticks and belt buckles, but not one attack will be prevented. It's just a pretense of security where there has long been none.