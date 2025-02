Only the referee got Rapid’s pulse racing

"But he has to give the penalty..."

On the pitch, referee Julian Weinberger drove the pulse of the Green-White team up. Because he did not award a penalty when Tin Plavotic held Louis Schaub by the neck for a header from close range, and the VAR did not intervene. Coach Robert Klauß picked up a yellow card. Later, his assistant Thomas Kraus did too. "Those were normal emotions, that's okay, I'm just not allowed to criticize," Klauß was able to live with the caution: "But he has to give the penalty. The only one who had difficulties today was the referee." True, but that also applies to a few Rapid players ...