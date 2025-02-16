Culture and education are always the right choice

Tailor-made training programs

Not only do the new municipal councils have to be constituted by March 11. The search is also on for people to look after specific target groups, contribute expertise and accompany activities on the respective topics in the local area. To ensure that the responsible citizens have the right tools, the Lower Austria cultural region offers tailor-made training programs for the development of individual cultural mission statements, cultural offerings and year-round networking meetings or symposia. Courses and year-round support are also offered for those responsible for cultural matters.