Promotion & support
Culture and education are always the right choice
After the local council elections, the management team is being reorganized in many places. Active support is available for those responsible for culture.
After the (municipal council) election is before the election. However, this is not about party politics, but cultural politics. What is the goal? "We have the greatest interest in getting the best minds for the competence centers in the municipalities," explains Martin Lammerhuber, Managing Director of the Lower Austrian Cultural Region.
Tailor-made training programs
Not only do the new municipal councils have to be constituted by March 11. The search is also on for people to look after specific target groups, contribute expertise and accompany activities on the respective topics in the local area. To ensure that the responsible citizens have the right tools, the Lower Austria cultural region offers tailor-made training programs for the development of individual cultural mission statements, cultural offerings and year-round networking meetings or symposia. Courses and year-round support are also offered for those responsible for cultural matters.
Thousands of participants
The courses are currently aimed at 800 people responsible for culture, 650 local education councillors, 1250 people working in municipal communication, over 50,000 registered representatives and officials in the Lower Austrian voluntary sector. Over the past five years, 3175 participants from 472 municipalities have attended the practical, interdisciplinary and cross-sectoral training courses, courses, impulse seminars and think tanks at the in-house academy. Lammerhuber: "We cordially invite all interested parties."
Info: www.kulturregionnoe.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.