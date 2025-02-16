Signal for women: Lector appointed by the Pope

She takes the preparation more than seriously: once a year, the lectors are given the missal, which already contains all the Bible passages for the readings. She then studies the words and reads the passages aloud, preferably seven to ten times. It is important for her to know in advance where to place "light and shade" when reading. Johanna Breuer rarely misreads and when she does, she elegantly overcomes the mistake. "Only once as a cantor," says Breuer: "I had the wrong psalm at the top of my documents." The mistake was quickly corrected.