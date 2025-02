How Van der Bellen came to have so much power

If there was one thing the founding fathers of the republic wanted to avoid at all costs, it was a "substitute emperor". After the collapse of the Habsburg monarchy and the proclamation of the Republic of German-Austria in the fall of 1918, nothing was to remind us of the old practice when an emperor had appointed a government by his grace, i.e. "from above". The Federal Constitution of 1920 therefore did not provide for a strong head of state, but only for a president as "state notary", who was to confirm the proper enactment of laws.