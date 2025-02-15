In South Korea
Luge: Egle/Kipp’s series comes to an end, Kindl takes the win
Selina Egle and Lara Kipp's winning streak in the women's doubles luge event has come to an end in Pyeongchang. The world champions, who have been successful seven times in a row, finished second behind the German duo Jessica Degenhardt/Cheyenne Rosenthal on Saturday in South Korea. Wolfgang Kindl, meanwhile, cleaned up in the men's event. The Tyrolean first won the doubles with Thomas Steu ahead of three German teams and then also won the singles.
Egle/Kipp were ahead after the first run on the 2018 Olympic track and thus on course to win the overall World Cup early. However, the best German women's duo overtook the Tyroleans in the decision. The decision in the duel for overall victory will therefore be made next weekend in the World Cup final in Beijing, with the Austrians 75 points ahead. "It was a challenging week, we also had to mend equipment. That's why we're all the happier that we were actually able to show two solid runs today, but we made too many mistakes in the second one," said Egle, analyzing the performance.
Kindl wins double
In the men's event, Steu and Kindl took their small chance to win the overall World Cup. With a flawless second run, the Vorarlberg native and the Tyrolean were able to move up from fourth place. In the end, Steu/Kindl were two thousandths of a second faster than the Germans Toni Eggert and Florian Müller, who were ahead after the first run. In the overall standings, the Austrians are still 85 points behind the Germans Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt, who finished third in Pyeongchang. Yannick Müller/Armin Frauscher finished fifth, while Juri Gatt/Riccardo Schöpf were unable to complete the first run.
Kindl then went one better in the single-seater, relegating South Tyrol's Dominik Fischnaller and Latvia's Krister Aparjods to second and third place. "I don't think there are many days like this, no one has managed this for a long time. I just like it when it's really challenging. I'm extremely happy," said Kindl. David Gleirscher finished fifth, Jonas Müller and Nico Gleirscher came seventh and eighth. Nico Gleirscher is the best Austrian in second place in the overall standings ahead of the final in China, 58 points behind the German World Champion Max Langenhan.
