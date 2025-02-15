Luge: Egle/Kipp’s series comes to an end, Kindl takes the win

Egle/Kipp were ahead after the first run on the 2018 Olympic track and thus on course to win the overall World Cup early. However, the best German women's duo overtook the Tyroleans in the decision. The decision in the duel for overall victory will therefore be made next weekend in the World Cup final in Beijing, with the Austrians 75 points ahead. "It was a challenging week, we also had to mend equipment. That's why we're all the happier that we were actually able to show two solid runs today, but we made too many mistakes in the second one," said Egle, analyzing the performance.