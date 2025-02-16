How the 99ers move into the play-offs on Sunday

Two-week break possible

One win after 60 minutes and you won't see Haudum, Gooch and Co. on the ice again until March 2 for the start of the quarter-final series. Unless things go wrong: "If we end up level on points with VSV and Fehervar, we'd only be seventh," says sporting director Philipp Pinter. For that to happen, three results on Sunday and two next Friday - when the 99ers are not playing in the last round of the basic round - would have to be spot on.