Quarter-final reckoning
How the 99ers move into the play-offs on Sunday
In the hot final of the basic round, the Graz ice hockey cracks can't afford to lose anything at home. A win is a must, otherwise the trembling will begin. The scenarios at a glance.
"The boys have shown character. If we play the tough game like this again on Sunday, the result will be on our side," 99ers coach Harry Lange was certain after the nail-biting win in overtime over champions Salzburg. After all, the two points earned ensured that the team from Graz have it in their own hands on Sunday against Pustertal (6 p.m.).
If we end up level on points with VSV and Fehervar, we would only be seventh.
99er-Sportdirektor Philipp Pinter
Two-week break possible
One win after 60 minutes and you won't see Haudum, Gooch and Co. on the ice again until March 2 for the start of the quarter-final series. Unless things go wrong: "If we end up level on points with VSV and Fehervar, we'd only be seventh," says sporting director Philipp Pinter. For that to happen, three results on Sunday and two next Friday - when the 99ers are not playing in the last round of the basic round - would have to be spot on.
Play-off scenarios
The 99ers are already guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals of the play-offs on Sunday evening:
- Scenario 1: 99ers win in regulation time, VSV loses in Ljubljana or has to go to overtime.
- Scenario 2: 99ers and VSV win in regular time, Fehervar beats Bolzano.
- Scenario 3: 99ers win in overtime/penalty shootout, VSV loses in Ljubljana.
- Scenario 4: 99ers and VSV win in overtime/penalty shootout, Fehervar beats Bolzano or loses in overtime/penalty shootout.
- Scenario 5: 99ers lose in overtime/penalty shootout, VSV loses in Ljubljana.
- Scenario 6: 99ers and VSV lose in regulation time.
"All this arithmetic doesn't help. If the team shows the passion and commitment like in Salzburg, then we don't need to be afraid of any opponent. The boys have understood that play-off field hockey is already being played and nobody cares who scores the goals anymore. They have to march as a unit and then we'll settle the score," explains the sports director.
Full house in Graz
There should be no shortage of support from the stands in the Bunker. Due to the great fan interest, the three standing sections, which usually belong to the guests, will be opened up for the Graz fans. The season figure of 2925 spectators per game so far - the fourth-highest average in 99ers history - will be raised even higher. "Everyone deserves this crowd," says Pinter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.