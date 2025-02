Nintendo Switch 2 aims to solve old console problem

The Switch 2 will be larger than the original - that much is already clear from the announcement video. Otherwise, only a few differences to the first Switch can be seen at first glance - different color, new controller attachment. However, the concept of a hybrid console that can be used on the go as well as at home in a dock on the TV set remains unchanged. What has not yet been revealed: Nintendo seems to have thought of a secret extra that could solve an age-old problem of console gaming.