Viennese of the week
17-year-old translator amazes Brussels
A Viennese schoolgirl achieved such a brilliant start-to-finish victory in a translation competition organized by the EU Commission that the jury went into raptures. She owes the prize not only to her multilingualism, but also to her talent and hard work.
Year after year, 17-year-olds from all over Europe compete in the "Juvenes Translatores" (Latin for "young translators") competition to test their linguistic skills. This year, Lea Grethe from Vienna not only won the Austrian competition, but apparently made a lasting impression on the EU Commission. The pupil from the Wasagasse secondary school in Alsergrund was showered with praise for her "particularly fluent" and "skillful" translation of a given text from Slovakian into German.
Two languages in the cradle, others acquired
It is also emphasized that it was only due to Lea's exceptional performance that six other Austrian language talents missed out on first place. The fact that Lea's talent goes beyond her two mother tongues was already known at her school: last year, although she was only 16, she also kept up with the best from the higher classes in the Wasagasse French language competition.
The motto of the EU is: United in diversity. Language talents like Lea bring this motto to life.
Christian Wigand, Vertreter der EU-Kommission in Österreich
Austria's record makes others green with envy
Vienna and the whole of Austria can also be a little proud of the award from Brussels: the Commission specifically emphasized that the 75 Austrian participants in the competition were not only able to translate from 12 different EU languages into German and English, but also into Italian, Polish, Bulgarian, Hungarian and Slovenian.
Austria was able to play its multilingualism as a trump card in the competition: The number of participants is well above the EU average and, measured against the size of the population, is twice as high as in Germany, for example. However, expanding her own multilingualism with diligence and talent in order to contribute to international understanding - that would be reason enough to make Lea "Viennese of the Week", even without the laurels from Brussels.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
