Situation comes to a head

In the city: “Secondary schools exclude children”

Nachrichten
15.02.2025 18:00

After the semester break, the battle for a grammar school place begins again in many cities. This has long since ceased to be the only problem, as the Neos party uses Innsbruck as an example: "Even secondary schools are currently excluding children."

0 Kommentare

In the Tyrolean capital of Innsbruck, secondary schools and grammar schools are to move closer together. As reported, the responsible deputy mayor Elisabeth Mayr (SPÖ) has launched an initiative to this end. The background: every year after the semester break, the run on grammar schools begins and dramas play out in families when children are unable to get a place. The Innsbruck initiative is also intended as a signal to the federal government to consider a joint school for 10 to 14-year-olds.

Birgit Obermüller (Neos) speaks of hotspot schools being forced into the current system. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Birgit Obermüller (Neos) speaks of hotspot schools being forced into the current system.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Neos party leader Birgit Obermüller speaks of "unctuous words" from the deputy mayor. However, the problem has long been far greater. Not only are there too few grammar school places, but secondary schools are also excluding pupils. "Many secondary schools offer specializations. This year, however, the children also had to bring a grade report with them to register. This meant that pupils with poorer grades were left out," explains Obermüller.

Focus schools are left behind
As a result, schools without a focus would have to perform the greatest educational tasks. "This leaves a few schools without a focus, which then have to accept all pupils with poorer grades and often also with social problems," says Obermüller, describing the current situation. The Neos party leader is calling for a fundamental reform instead of "small patches", as she calls Mayr's idea.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claudia Thurner
Claudia Thurner
