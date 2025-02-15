In the city: “Secondary schools exclude children”

In the Tyrolean capital of Innsbruck, secondary schools and grammar schools are to move closer together. As reported, the responsible deputy mayor Elisabeth Mayr (SPÖ) has launched an initiative to this end. The background: every year after the semester break, the run on grammar schools begins and dramas play out in families when children are unable to get a place. The Innsbruck initiative is also intended as a signal to the federal government to consider a joint school for 10 to 14-year-olds.