Pogacar wants to continue his winning streak at the UAE Tour!

Pogacar aims for third victory in "home race" from

He has competed in the UAE Tour twice so far (2021, 2022) - and also won it. "I'm really excited and motivated to start the season. Fortunately, my preparation for this first part of the season has gone pretty smoothly. I feel good and I'm ready to go," said Pogacar. His objective is clear. "It's important that we really do everything we can to win the title at our home race."