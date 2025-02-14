Penalty for delay
Water control demanded around Lake Neusiedl
The ecological balance of the Lake Neusiedl - Seewinkel National Park had been severely shaken. The unique salt pans were in danger of drying up - a consequence of the falling groundwater level due to excessive use of the resources. The Court of Audit had sounded the alarm - and is now taking action.
"Interventions in the ecosystem and the resulting lowering of the groundwater level pose a serious threat to the salt pans," warned the Court of Audit in its report "Lake Neusiedl - Seewinkel National Park" in 2020. The province of Burgenland was recommended to draw up a groundwater management plan. "Water withdrawals should be measured and monitored," was the advice.
Groundwater has fallen despite measures
The province responded with a series of studies and projects to avert ecological misery. Measures were also taken to renaturalize and preserve natural jewels. However, according to the auditors, the installation of the prescribed devices that register the extraction of groundwater in Seewinkel has failed to materialize. "This would make it possible to determine whether the approved quantities are being adhered to," they say.
The criticism related to the years 2019 to 2023. The province had referred to an existing groundwater monitoring system. However, this method had not been able to prevent groundwater levels from dropping excessively in several regions of the Seewinkel in 2022.
Irrigation ban not checked
During the critical phase, an irrigation ban was in place for agricultural land during the day. According to the district administration of Neusiedl, however, the order was not checked. The Court of Audit is now reiterating its call for precise measurement of water use. The province is once again called upon to consistently monitor compliance with the conditions in the water rights notices and to initiate administrative penalty proceedings in the event of violations.
A management plan has now been initiated. "Now the national park company is to work out in detail when and how the planned measures will be implemented. At the same time, the human and financial resources required must be clarified," according to the Court of Audit's new recommendation.
Twelve recommendations implemented
To protect the groundwater from fertilizer, a company belonging to Landesholding GmbH is to build a modern cattle barn. The financing is questionable. In addition, the hunting of waterfowl is to be restricted. The current conclusion of the auditors: Of the 27 recommendations reviewed, the state and the national park company implemented twelve in full, four partially and ten not at all. The province has promised to implement a further recommendation.
