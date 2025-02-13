Kickl and Stocker
Gambled away the coalition in just eight hours
The ÖVP claims that FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl only negotiated with ÖVP leader Christian Stocker for just over eight hours. The "Krone" investigated this and researched the meetings between the two party leaders in great detail. The Freedom Party denies all blame.
It was a side note on the day of the failure, but one that caused astonishment: the two party leaders Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) and Christian Stocker (ÖVP) are said to have negotiated together for a meagre eight hours. Eight hours for a coalition that is supposed to last five years? You don't need to be a political professional to know that this can't happen in eight hours.
Research in the ÖVP negotiating team confirms this picture - the "Krone" was able to reconstruct all meetings in great detail.
First trial meeting lasted just 40 minutes
The first trial rounds between the top duo took place two days after Kickl was given the government mandate. In a one-on-one meeting that lasted just 40 minutes, the two tried to dispel their resentments. One day later, the first meeting of the steering group, where Kickl was also present. What followed was a 20-day break. During this period, the 13 subgroups were at work. However, this was no reason for radio silence. On January 29th, the executive group took over again. The rest is known. From February 4 onwards, only the distribution of ministries was discussed.
ÖVP negotiators insist: "This was not due to the People's Party or Christian Stocker. We wanted to talk to each other more often and for longer. But there was no concession from Kickl." In the ÖVP, the feeling therefore increasingly developed that Kickl had no interest at all.
The FPÖ, on the other hand, rejected all blame: "Stocker didn't take more time. In addition, Stocker always wanted a break of two to three days, as he had to have the proposals approved within the party." And, according to the FPÖ, the ÖVP only wanted to talk about ministries instead of content.
In addition, there was a so-called dissent consensus group, which was supposed to find solutions for red points - this should make the meetings between the party leaders more efficient and shorter.
Kurz and Strache searched for a basis over sushi
The talks between Sebastian Kurz and Heinz-Christian Strache in 2017 were very different. Before the coalition talks began, Strache and Kurz met privately over sushi. "We spent many hours in my apartment in Klosterneuburg trying to sound out how seriously everyone was interested in a coalition. The discussions in the steering groups were also very time-consuming," recalls Strache. Sometimes they lasted until the early hours of the morning.
In 2017, Kurz and Strache quickly agreed on a coalition pact, which was then shattered by the Ibiza video.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
