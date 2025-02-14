“Picking up where I left off”

"Izzi" came to Cortina well prepared, where he finished ninth and fifth last winter and achieved his best result to date with a second place in January 2022. Most recently at the World Cup stop in Beidahu (Chn), where the Montafon native celebrated a strong comeback after back problems in fifth and second place, he was able to recharge his batteries. The Ländle ace spent the past week at home. "I trained at the Olympic Center and in Montafon and enjoyed the time," says Hämmerle, "it was good, I'm glad we were able to do so much."