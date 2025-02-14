Drink for Valentine's Day
A tasty way to celebrate love
Just in time for Valentine's Day, professional bartender Daniel Schellander reveals the recipe for the "Be my Valentine" cocktail in the "Krone", with which you can spoil your loved one.
Because the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, and a good drink is very popular as the crowning glory of a romantic evening, cocktail professional Daniel Schellander dedicates himself to Valentine's Day in the monthly "Krone" series.
A refreshing, sparkling and floral-aromatic treat - that's exactly what the "Be My Valentine" cocktail promises. With its bright red color, fruity-sweet taste and a hint of floral elegance, it is the ideal companion for a romantic evening for two.
"This sparkling cocktail combines an aromatic spiciness with fruity sweetness and a unique, harmonious acidity. Fans of neo-martinis such as the Cosmopolitan or the Porn Star Martini will enjoy this composition," says Schellander, who has already wowed guests with his bartending skills in well-known bars in Carinthia. What's more, the drink can be enjoyed both with alcohol and as an alcohol-free version (see recipe).
Recipe for "Be my valentine"
- 35ml Monkey 47 Black Forest Dry Gin (Beefeater 0.0% for a non-alcoholic alternative)
- 15ml sour cherry juice (direct juice from the health food store)
- 10ml Monin rose syrup
- 20ml cherry juice
- Pour the ingredients into the shaker with a scoop of ice and shake, then strain into the coupette (cocktail bowl)
- Top up with 20ml Prosecco (alternatively Prosecco 0.0%), stir in carefully and garnish with Amarena cherry and dried rose petals
"The strong red color, underlined by the rose petals and the strong red Amarena cherry, as well as the lovely floral-fruity taste, the drink stands for romance, love and devotion as a great companion for a romantic evening for two," knows "MisterSwizzle", as Schellander is also called. And with the "Be My Valentine", the day of love can only be a success.
