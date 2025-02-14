A tasty way to celebrate love

"This sparkling cocktail combines an aromatic spiciness with fruity sweetness and a unique, harmonious acidity. Fans of neo-martinis such as the Cosmopolitan or the Porn Star Martini will enjoy this composition," says Schellander, who has already wowed guests with his bartending skills in well-known bars in Carinthia. What's more, the drink can be enjoyed both with alcohol and as an alcohol-free version (see recipe).