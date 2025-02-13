“Insisting on ministries was not out of place”

FPÖ veteran Reinhard Bösch regrets that the Freedom Party will neither provide the Federal Chancellor nor other members of government. In his view, the reasons for the failure of the coalition talks are of a substantive nature; the negotiating partners simply did not come together on certain issues. "The insistence on the two ministries - Interior and Finance - was not misplaced in my view, however," explains Bösch. As far as the Ministry of the Interior was concerned, the agendas corresponded to the core competencies of the FPÖ. "Especially when it comes to illegal immigration, the ÖVP has not exactly shone in recent years."