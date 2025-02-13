“Don’t have to spin around like little kids!”

"You can't win anything without taking risks"

In the end, it was fifth place - with which "Austria 2" at least managed to limit the damage. The rest were too far behind after the downhill and had to go all or nothing in the slalom - which ended in nothing. "You don't win anything down there without taking risks - and when you take risks, failures can happen," said Marco Schwarz. He was in prominent company, as Alex Vinatzer, Clement Noel, Dominik Raschner and Daniel Yule also failed to see the finish line. Neither did Manuel Feller. The Tyrolean was as fast as an arrow on his way down the slope, but then fumbled.