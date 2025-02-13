Vorteilswelt
Trial in Feldkirch

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 06:05

A 19-year-old girl made serious accusations against her mother: she had repeatedly assaulted her. However, the daughter did not testify at the trial at Feldkirch Regional Court - acquittal in case of doubt. 

The prosecution relied on the daughter's statements. She had reported her mother to the police after an incident in December last year. There she stated that she had been beaten up by her mother. Her mother first hit her on the head with a wooden spoon and then slapped her a few times. These are said to have been so brutal that the 19-year-old fell to the ground. The victim suffered a large bump on her head and an abrasion on her shoulder.

It was not the first time that the mother is said to have hit her. The victim told the police that she had been repeatedly beaten up by her brutal mother since the summer of last year.

I have problems with my intervertebral disc. I asked my daughter to help me cook. But she preferred to go to her boyfriend. We then got into an argument. I took the wooden spoon and hit her on the head.

Die Angeklagte vor Gericht.

"She preferred to go to her boyfriend"
When questioned about the allegations during the trial, the 41-year-old Turkish woman only partially pleaded guilty. She describes the incident in December as follows: "I have problems with my intervertebral disc. I asked my daughter to help me cook. But she preferred to go to her boyfriend. We then got into an argument. I took the wooden spoon and hit her on the head. She pushed me away and we both ended up on the floor." Which explains the bump. The abrasion was caused by the fall. That was the only assault there had ever been, the accused asserted. "I stayed at home for twenty years to be with my children."

Because the daughter backed out during the trial and did not testify against her mother after all, the accused was acquitted in case of doubt.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

