"She preferred to go to her boyfriend"

When questioned about the allegations during the trial, the 41-year-old Turkish woman only partially pleaded guilty. She describes the incident in December as follows: "I have problems with my intervertebral disc. I asked my daughter to help me cook. But she preferred to go to her boyfriend. We then got into an argument. I took the wooden spoon and hit her on the head. She pushed me away and we both ended up on the floor." Which explains the bump. The abrasion was caused by the fall. That was the only assault there had ever been, the accused asserted. "I stayed at home for twenty years to be with my children."