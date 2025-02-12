NBA
Toronto wins without Jakob Pöltl for the first time this year
Premiere for the Toronto Raptors: With a 106:103 win at the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday (local time), the Canadians won without Jakob Pöltl for the first time in the current National Basketball Association (NBA) season. Eight previous games in which the center from Vienna had been absent had been lost. The 29-year-old is currently sidelined due to a bruised hip.
While Pöltl missed his fourth game in a row due to the injury, his team ended a run of four recent defeats. Scottie Barnes was mainly responsible for the Raptors' fifth away win of the season with 33 points and ten rebounds. Immanuel Quickley contributed 23 points. In the last game before a nine-day break due to the All-Star weekend in San Francisco, the Raptors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, the leader of the Eastern Conference.
Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to break the 30,000-point mark in the Phoenix Suns' 112-119 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. With 34 points, he took his tally to 30,008 for the time being. The New York Knicks consolidated third place in the East of the league with a 128-115 win at the Indiana Pacers. Karl-Antony Towns scored 40 points and grabbed twelve rebounds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.