Toronto wins without Jakob Pöltl for the first time this year

While Pöltl missed his fourth game in a row due to the injury, his team ended a run of four recent defeats. Scottie Barnes was mainly responsible for the Raptors' fifth away win of the season with 33 points and ten rebounds. Immanuel Quickley contributed 23 points. In the last game before a nine-day break due to the All-Star weekend in San Francisco, the Raptors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, the leader of the Eastern Conference.