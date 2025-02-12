Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

NBA

Toronto wins without Jakob Pöltl for the first time this year

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 08:02

Premiere for the Toronto Raptors: With a 106:103 win at the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday (local time), the Canadians won without Jakob Pöltl for the first time in the current National Basketball Association (NBA) season. Eight previous games in which the center from Vienna had been absent had been lost. The 29-year-old is currently sidelined due to a bruised hip.

0 Kommentare

While Pöltl missed his fourth game in a row due to the injury, his team ended a run of four recent defeats. Scottie Barnes was mainly responsible for the Raptors' fifth away win of the season with 33 points and ten rebounds. Immanuel Quickley contributed 23 points. In the last game before a nine-day break due to the All-Star weekend in San Francisco, the Raptors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, the leader of the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to break the 30,000-point mark in the Phoenix Suns' 112-119 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. With 34 points, he took his tally to 30,008 for the time being. The New York Knicks consolidated third place in the East of the league with a 128-115 win at the Indiana Pacers. Karl-Antony Towns scored 40 points and grabbed twelve rebounds.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf