New elections are not a solution: show responsibility now!

Ten hours of negotiations in four weeks

However, this would require the two party leaders to sit together more intensively at the Green negotiating table. In net terms, party leaders Kickl and Stocker have personally negotiated with each other for a maximum of ten hours in the past four weeks. Rarely have there been government negotiations in the Second Republic where meetings between the party leaders lasted less than 45 minutes. This is also a sign of how bad the mood is between the Blue Party and the People's Party.