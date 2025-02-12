"Krone" interview
“Police officers are social workers with guns”
Vienna police officer Stefanie J. talks about social responsibility and the difference between crime statistics and subjective feelings of safety in an interview with "Krone".
"Krone": You are responsible for Gemeinsam.Sicher throughout Austria at the Federal Police Headquarters. What is that?
Stefanie Jäger: It is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of the Interior that was launched in Vienna in August 2016 and has since been implemented throughout Austria. This improves cooperation and dialog between the population, the police and the authorities on security issues. Our Grätzelpolizisten are best known for their citizen participation. The big area we are working on is the subjective feeling of safety, because for some people this is probably far worse than any factual basis would justify. Our topics range from garbage bins that are too close to the school route and obscure the view of schoolchildren for approaching drivers to suspicious observations.
The 2023 crime statistics show a decrease in the number of crimes and an increase in the number of cases solved. Why do the Viennese feel so unsafe
I can speak for the 14th and 15th districts, the 15th in particular is developing. A lot is being built and renovated, resulting in vacancies. That alone makes you feel worse when you walk past there. If you take Westbahnhof as an example, you are confronted with groups that you might not see everywhere.
There has been an increase in acts of violence and rape. Have criminals become more brutal?
That's not my feeling. But sexual offenses are such a sensitive topic, but one for which a great deal of awareness has been created among the population. Here in particular, I believe that the number of unreported cases has fallen due to the increasing number of reports. But not because the world is getting so much worse, but because more of those affected have the courage to go to the police.
You meet people who are extremely disrespectful, but also those who are extremely grateful.
Polizistin Stefanie J.
Has the behavior of some towards the police deteriorated?
I don't really feel that. You meet people who are extremely disrespectful, but also those who are extremely grateful. We try our best to intervene professionally and find a positive outcome for people. And we know how to stand our ground when there is criminal behavior.
You said in a podcast that police officers are social workers with guns?
In my view, the job of a police officer combines many areas, including that of a social worker. In the situations we are called to, something has always gone wrong beforehand. Even in a social context. People who weren't so lucky. The neighborhood police do a lot, especially with older people who may be neglected and afraid. Then we try to provide safety nets in the form of various institutions.
The issue of overtime.
The shift system is such that overtime is a part of it. But it varies greatly depending on which additional assignments are required.
