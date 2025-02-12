“Police officers are social workers with guns”

"Krone": You are responsible for Gemeinsam.Sicher throughout Austria at the Federal Police Headquarters. What is that?

Stefanie Jäger: It is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of the Interior that was launched in Vienna in August 2016 and has since been implemented throughout Austria. This improves cooperation and dialog between the population, the police and the authorities on security issues. Our Grätzelpolizisten are best known for their citizen participation. The big area we are working on is the subjective feeling of safety, because for some people this is probably far worse than any factual basis would justify. Our topics range from garbage bins that are too close to the school route and obscure the view of schoolchildren for approaching drivers to suspicious observations.