Olympic champion “angry, sad and disappointed”

Bjørnstad stronger than rival

For sports director Ivar Stuan, however, it's not just results that count, but also consistency, and the 31-year-old wasn't able to show enough of this for Stuan's liking. "Espen always delivers good results, but also has weaker phases," explained Stuan. That's why the federation opted for Einar Lurås Oftebro, who will make his debut at the World Championships, despite his poorer results.