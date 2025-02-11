Neos complain
Nibbled doors and mold in the basement
Dornbirn's city representative Martina Hladik (Neos) criticizes the conditions at an elementary school in Messestadt. When it comes to renovating existing kindergartens and schools, she calls for a clear financing plan and timetable. Deputy Mayor Julian Fässler (ÖVP) points to brisk building activity.
According to Neos city representative Martina Hladik, unbearable conditions prevail at a Dornbirn elementary school: the roof is leaking, the surface on the playground has deep holes, there is mold in the basement and doors that have been nibbled on by rodents, and the gym can only be reached by all children via a path to the outside. For Martina Hladik, it is obvious: "The city, which has a duty to maintain these educational facilities, is seriously neglecting them." While millions of euros are being invested in expensive new buildings in the education sector, the city is clearly not spending any money on older schools and kindergartens to carry out even the most necessary repairs.
Rapid refurbishment
Hladik is now demanding a clear financing plan and timetable from those responsible in the city in order to quickly and comprehensively renovate the most urgent cases. It is unacceptable for children and parents to find different standards depending on where they live. Teaching staff also deserve a fairer allocation of tax revenue. "Dornbirn must finally fulfill its part of the responsibility, namely to bring the buildings of the compulsory schools and kindergartens up to a healthy standard."
Deputy Mayor Julian Fässler takes a completely different view. "City representative Hladik is obviously not well informed if she claims that no money is being spent," explained Fässler in response to an inquiry from "Krone". Fässler referred to a whopping 4 million euros that the city spends every year on the maintenance and renovation of buildings. "The majority of this goes into educational buildings. We are also striving to achieve improvements in older schools and kindergartens," emphasized Fässler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
