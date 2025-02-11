Nibbled doors and mold in the basement

According to Neos city representative Martina Hladik, unbearable conditions prevail at a Dornbirn elementary school: the roof is leaking, the surface on the playground has deep holes, there is mold in the basement and doors that have been nibbled on by rodents, and the gym can only be reached by all children via a path to the outside. For Martina Hladik, it is obvious: "The city, which has a duty to maintain these educational facilities, is seriously neglecting them." While millions of euros are being invested in expensive new buildings in the education sector, the city is clearly not spending any money on older schools and kindergartens to carry out even the most necessary repairs.