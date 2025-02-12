Ski tours in Salzburg
Chasing records with the veteran ski instructor
Hermann Koch climbs his local mountain on touring skis several times a day - at the age of 65. The original from Obertauern also has seven entries in the Guinness Book.
The sun hasn't even risen yet before Hermann Koch has already skinned up. Koch is about to set off for the Zehnerkar on his touring skis. "I prefer to go when no one is around," says the 65-year-old. And before the Koch ski school in Obertauern opens for business. Even though he is already retired, he still helps out.
Hermann Koch is a true original. He has completed a total of seven vocational training courses in his life. You can't count the number of sports he is passionate about with two hands. Mountain biking, mountaineering, skibob and ski touring are just a small selection. He does them all with almost extreme dedication.
At 65, he is fitter than most young people
He usually goes to the Zehnerkar on touring skis twice a day. He usually needs between 45 and 55 minutes to cover the 530 meters in altitude along the ski slope, depending on the route. His record is 39 minutes. "But there was a lot of tailwind," he laughs. At 65, he is fitter than most young people. He also puts established athletes in his pocket, at least on his local mountain. "For me, exercise is part of everyday life. Sport is the most important thing for mind and body," says Koch as he climbs the first steep step towards the mountain station. He puffs only slightly.
This winter alone, he has already climbed the local mountain more than 90 times. "It's a little different every time." A detour off the piste is a good idea both on the ascent and the descent. He prefers to be out and about when there is hardly anyone on the slopes. In the morning, in bad weather or in the evening.
The goal for this winter: 140 times up the local mountain
Last winter, perhaps the fittest senior ski instructor in the country climbed the Zehnerkar 110 times. His goal for this winter season is an incredible 140 tours to the mountain station of the famous gondola lift. "That should easily run out by April," says the sporty senior. Hermann Koch meticulously records his tours: He wears two heart rate monitors, with time and GPS recording on both. He rarely allows himself rest days. But his wife and friends must not miss out.
The 140 tours would be another record in his collection. Koch has seven entries in the Guinness Book of Records to date. These include the most gates with the skibob in one hour or 1600 gates rounded in 53 minutes 24 seconds - these were of course also set on the Zehnerkar.
