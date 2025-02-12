Chasing records with the veteran ski instructor

At 65, he is fitter than most young people

He usually goes to the Zehnerkar on touring skis twice a day. He usually needs between 45 and 55 minutes to cover the 530 meters in altitude along the ski slope, depending on the route. His record is 39 minutes. "But there was a lot of tailwind," he laughs. At 65, he is fitter than most young people. He also puts established athletes in his pocket, at least on his local mountain. "For me, exercise is part of everyday life. Sport is the most important thing for mind and body," says Koch as he climbs the first steep step towards the mountain station. He puffs only slightly.