Fashion house plans new start: “There is no alternative!”

No sign of giving up or resignation: in the "Krone" interview, Ronald Fuchs looks to the economic future of his long-established company. After all, the Styrian fashion house has been in existence since 1914. At the end of November, it filed for insolvency and applied for restructuring proceedings without self-administration. The creditors are now being offered a 20 percent share, and a decision will be made on February 26. The first important steps have already been taken.