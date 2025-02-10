Customs
Master Petz and the winter are on the loose
An ancient carnival custom is still practiced in the Gurktal. The association is celebrating a round anniversary this year and invites you to join in.
The fun bear drive and other traditional events will take place on March 2 (from 1 pm) at the 50th anniversary of the cultural association in Steuerberg. "250 Gurktalers are taking part as amateur actors, and many customs are brought to life," says chairman Josef Rainer in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
"It represents the beginning of the end of winter. The witches lead the masked procession through the village to the festival square in front of the Kulturhaus. Then come the banner children. The Wachsenberg Pepe, the Brechlmutter, the Futtermandl and all the Steuerberg clubs such as the hunting horn players, the rural youth, the girls' guard, the fire department, the singing group, the traditional costume women, the sports club and the theater group are also there. We are expecting thousands of visitors again."
Parade and fire
And after the colorful parade, it's the bear's turn. The shaggy animal symbolizes winter. In a spectacular hunt, Master Petz is pursued by disguised beaters and dogs until he hides in a den made of wood, straw and brushwood. "But as the beaters don't succeed in luring the bear out of its hiding place, the pile is finally set alight," explains Rainer.
After the bear's last retreat is engulfed in flames, the animal tries to escape once more, but is unsuccessful. Hunters kill the animal and so winter comes to an end and spring begins.
