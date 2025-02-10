Hungary boosts sales in the food retail sector

"Value for money is an issue"

The Spar retail chain has made similar observations in its stores. "We have a high proportion of Hungarian customers, especially in locations close to the border," reports advertising manager Hannes Glavanovits. According to employees in these stores, the proportion of Hungarian customers is between 30 and 40 percent. "S-budget products and promotional items are particularly in demand - so value for money is an issue," Glavanovits continues. The employees in the stores also report that some products are preferably bought in Austria because they taste better to customers than comparable products in Hungary,