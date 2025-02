Five cars damaged in Salzburg garage

In a covered garage in Salzburg-Itzling, an offender committed a series of acts of property damage in the early hours of Sunday morning. He attacked five parked vehicles. The perpetrator kicked the wing mirrors and hit the rear window of a car with an armchair in the garage, breaking it in the process.

According to the police, recoverable evidence was found at the scene of the crime. The damage to property amounts to several thousand euros. Investigations into the identity of the perpetrator are ongoing.