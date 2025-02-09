Breaking new ground
More and more women are setting up businesses
1528 new companies were counted in Burgenland last year. What stands out is that almost half of them were founded by women. But there are also some other interesting facts about the new companies.
Compared to 2023 (1610 new companies), there was a slight decrease in the total number. Nevertheless, Chamber of Commerce President Andreas Wirth is satisfied: "The figures remain at a high level." It is really impressive that "despite the ongoing economic challenges, the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well and is providing decisive impetus for growth, innovation and employment". Excluding the self-employed personal care sector, the remaining 1252 new start-ups in Burgenland would represent the second-highest figure in 15 years after the record figure in 2023 (1346).
Women ahead in "trade and crafts"
Burgenland is among the leaders when it comes to the proportion of women among founders: 49.1 percent means second place in a comparison of federal states, while the Austrian average is 46 percent. While female founders were ahead in the "Trade and crafts" sector, "Transport and traffic" and "Information and consulting" were dominated by men. The high start-up intensity is also striking: with a value of 5.1 new start-ups per 1000 inhabitants, Burgenland is at the top of all federal states and above the Austrian average (4.5). The front-runner within Burgenland is the district of Neusiedl am See with 326 start-ups, followed by Eisenstadt-Umgebung (315) and Oberwart (263).
The average age of founders was 39.4 years (Austria: 36.6 years). The majority (79.1 percent) were founded as sole proprietorships. The main reason for founding a company was flexible time and lifestyle (71 percent). This was followed by the following motives: 69.1 percent wanted to be their own boss, while 62.8 percent wanted to bring the responsibility they had as an employee into their own company.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
