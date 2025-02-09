More and more women are setting up businesses

Women ahead in "trade and crafts"

Burgenland is among the leaders when it comes to the proportion of women among founders: 49.1 percent means second place in a comparison of federal states, while the Austrian average is 46 percent. While female founders were ahead in the "Trade and crafts" sector, "Transport and traffic" and "Information and consulting" were dominated by men. The high start-up intensity is also striking: with a value of 5.1 new start-ups per 1000 inhabitants, Burgenland is at the top of all federal states and above the Austrian average (4.5). The front-runner within Burgenland is the district of Neusiedl am See with 326 start-ups, followed by Eisenstadt-Umgebung (315) and Oberwart (263).