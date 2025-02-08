AfD not happy with poster donation from the Ländle

With 2.35 million euros, you could do all sorts of nice things - buy a house in Tuscany, for example, a valuable painting, or for the eccentric, a flight into space. Which you can also do, of course: Donate 6395 election posters to the far-right AfD in the form of a donation in kind, because you want to prevent Ukraine from being ammunitioned with German Taurus missiles. This is what happened in the case of entrepreneur Gerhard Dingler, who was managing director of the Vorarlberg FPÖ for several years.