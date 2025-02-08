Vorteilswelt
EU plans cause a stir

Fuss over mandatory chip for every house cat

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 18:00

The proposal to make it compulsory to chip the 127 million cats in the EU is causing a hissing debate. For some, this could become a "bureaucratic monster", for others it would be a milestone for animal welfare.

In particular, the Turkish EU mandatary Alex Bernhuber shakes his head at the regulation being negotiated "behind closed doors". He does not deny that the illegal trade must be stopped and the suffering of velvet paws alleviated.

However, Bernhuber sees a financial burden on owners: "A chip and entry in the database can quickly cost up to 50 euros per animal. Anyone who has several four-legged pets at home will have to dig deep into their pockets." The MP also fears that this will result in a "bureaucratic monster".

Registering the 1.5 million cats is certainly in the interests of animal welfare. However, chipping should be voluntary.

Der türkise EU-Mandatar Alexander Bernhuber

Milestone for animal welfare
"Krone" animal welfare boss Maggie Entenfellner is quick to take a swipe at this criticism. "It's clearly about alleviating the suffering of cats. That's why we have long been calling for EU-wide identification and registration. After all, thousands of stray creatures have to be cared for by volunteers every day."

Maggie Entenfellner with a protégé from the "Krone" cat shelter. Cats that no one else wants to take in end up here. (Bild: Reinhard Holl)
Maggie Entenfellner with a protégé from the "Krone" cat shelter. Cats that no one else wants to take in end up here.
Leverage against irresponsibility
"Owners could be made more responsible for having their outdoor cats neutered. And if there were finally administrative penalties, this would stop uncontrolled breeding - including on farms or in cases of animal hoarding," Entenfellner continues.

That would be a milestone for animal welfare! Compulsory chipping would help to reduce the population of suffering stray cats.

Maggie Entenfellner, „Krone“ Tierecke

However, entry in the database for pets would also have to become mandatory. Many people thought that the vet would do this automatically, but this is not the case. Another "animal blessing": Escaped house pets with a chip can be assigned to their owners more quickly.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

