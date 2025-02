Klagenfurt Airport currently offers nine different destinations. London, Hanover, Hamburg, Cologne, Vienna, Majorca, Alicante (Spain), Madeira (Portugal) and Paros (Greece) can all be reached. And the range is set to be expanded in the future. "If it can be done, we also want to include Poland in our program soon," explains Airport Managing Director Maximilian Wildt. "The economy in Poland is doing well, so there would be a lot of tourists from Carinthia."