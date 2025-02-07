New alcohol ban: raid on the very first day

The officials do not share the criticism that the alcohol problem on the square is only being displaced by the prohibition zone. Any dispersal of the scene would ensure smaller groups in which the situation would not escalate so quickly: "You have to imagine it like soccer hooligans. The more there are, the faster situations can escalate." There was hardly any real threat from the groups, but there were indeed "unacceptable" situations for the general public's sense of security. This should now finally come to an end.