Nude photos of pupils: Graz ex-teacher guilty

"Perfidious and disgusting"

According to public prosecutor Hansjörg Bacher, the ex-teacher had gained the trust of his pupils in a "perfidious and disgusting way" by posing as a girl on social media for years and thus receiving the boys' material. In addition to the accusation that he obtained the recordings with sexual content from minors, the accused was also convicted of abuse of authority, attempted coercion, blackmail, deception, defamation, suppression of evidence and giving false evidence.