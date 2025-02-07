Vorteilswelt
VS Schwarzstraße

Parents shocked after the end: “We tried everything!

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 13:00

We fought for years. Since Thursday evening, it has been finalized that the Schwarzstraße elementary school has to close. Parents, children and teachers are in shock. On Friday evening, there was a final, symbolic signal from the school community. Children sang songs and said goodbye with banners.

"It's pulling the rug out from under our feet," says one mother, still unable to fully grasp the news that Schwarzstraße elementary school is finally closing. "At 5 p.m. on Thursday evening, I was still optimistic that there would be a way forward," said principal Christoph Sebald after the long battle for the site. 

After the sale of the site to Admont Abbey, the struggle for a future solution went on for years. The city, state and archdiocese were all involved. In the end, as reported, all efforts failed. 

Everyone is stunned by the news.
Symbolic farewell in the schoolyard
Following the bitter news, a protest march to Mirabell Palace was announced for Friday morning. This was not possible because rallies have to be registered in advance. However, the school community met in the inner courtyard for a symbolic farewell.

The bewilderment was underlined with banners. "Why this?" was the question on one sign. The only answer is the lack of funding. Ideas for the future failed and the landowner, Admont Abbey, would have demanded too much rent for another year on the site. "There is no better place for us!" was another message. 

Parents stood in the courtyard with tears in their eyes. "We've put so much heart and soul into it," said Eva Steinbichler from the parents' association, stunned. According to the parents, the school is characterized by so many special features and they list them off. "The warmth, the quality of the afternoon care, the values that are passed on here."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
