Expert clarifies
After quake near Fohnsdorf: “No direct danger”
A jolt and a tremor - the earth shook again on Wednesday evening in the Styrian Murtal. Will this happen more often now? And should the population be worried? Seismologist Maria-Theresia Apoloner explains.
After a minor earthquake near Unzmarkt-Frauenburg a few days ago, another one occurred in the Judenburg area at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday. "The epicenter of the magnitude 2.5 quake was near Fohnsdorf. There were 70 reports from the population, they could feel a jolt, jolts and trembling", reports seismologist Maria-Theresia Apoloner from the Austrian Seismological Service.
For the expert, the fact that the region is now experiencing its second earthquake in just a few days need not worry anyone: "Quakes of this magnitude are not surprising in the region. The area lies between the so-called Lavanttal fault and the Mur-Mürz fault, which is the area where most earthquakes occur in Styria." Incidentally, the Styrian quakes have nothing to do with the series of earthquakes in Santorini (see pages 10/11).
On average, slight quakes occur nine times a year in Styria: "But only once every nine years are they strong enough to cause damage such as cracks in the plaster," says the seismologist reassuringly. The strongest quake ever reported in the Judenburg area was more than 100 years ago: "There was one with a magnitude of 4.7 in 1916." However, current forecasts do not indicate that we could experience a similarly strong quake in the near future.
