After quake near Fohnsdorf: “No direct danger”

For the expert, the fact that the region is now experiencing its second earthquake in just a few days need not worry anyone: "Quakes of this magnitude are not surprising in the region. The area lies between the so-called Lavanttal fault and the Mur-Mürz fault, which is the area where most earthquakes occur in Styria." Incidentally, the Styrian quakes have nothing to do with the series of earthquakes in Santorini (see pages 10/11).