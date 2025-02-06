Vorteilswelt
Balance sheet of Bühnen Graz

The venues were recently the ratings savior

06.02.2025 14:29

Bühnen Graz's balance sheet for the 2023/2024 season is mixed. Opera, Schauspielhaus and Next Liberty are losing visitors, while the venues are making significant gains.

0 Kommentare

Graz's theaters have still not fully digested the coronavirus cutbacks. "Although we are back on track, we haven't quite reached the level of the time before," emphasizes Bernhard Rinner, Managing Director of Bühnen Graz. "What's more, new artistic directors always have a hard time." He therefore considers the slightly lower attendance figures for the 2023/2024 season - Ulrich Lenz's first at the opera and Andrea Vilter's at the Schauspielhaus - to be satisfactory.

Leading team: Michael Schilhan (Next Liberty), Ulrich Lenz (Opera), Andrea Vilter (Schauspielhaus), Bernhard Rinner (Bühnen Graz) and Wolfgang Hülbig, Managing Director of the successful art + event | Theaterservice Graz.
Leading team: Michael Schilhan (Next Liberty), Ulrich Lenz (Opera), Andrea Vilter (Schauspielhaus), Bernhard Rinner (Bühnen Graz) and Wolfgang Hülbig, Managing Director of the successful art + event | Theaterservice Graz.
(Bild: Luef Light)

Around 479,000 visitors
A total of 479,000 people were welcomed to 1410 performances at the opera (152,119), Schauspielhaus (60,708), Next Liberty (46,704) and venues (219,330). The latter set a record and are in a better position than before coronavirus. Rock, pop, jazz and cabaret at the Orpheum, Dom im Berg and Kasematten obviously attract more people than opera and theater. And the Klanglicht Festival, with more than 100,000 visitors, was also able to consolidate its status as a visitor magnet.

Zitat Icon

Although we are back on track, we have not yet quite reached the level of the pre-corona period.

Bernhard Rinner, Geschäftsführer der Bühnen Graz

Major challenges
"We have to face many challenges," emphasizes Rinner, referring to the discrepancy between a 9.15 percent salary increase and an 8 percent subsidy increase. With 675 employees, this is significant. "We have to cover the resulting shortfall of €450,000 from our budget. How long we can do that is questionable."

The purchasing behavior of visitors has also changed. "People no longer plan for the long term, they want to be more flexible," states Rinner. This has an impact on subscriptions and advance sales. The Bühnencard (which costs 70 euros per season and guarantees a 30 percent discount on tickets) is intended to counteract this.

The opera celebrated a great success with "Tannhäuser" in the current season
The opera celebrated a great success with "Tannhäuser" in the current season
(Bild: Werner Kmetitsch)

Optimistic outlook
He is nevertheless optimistic about the future, as the opera has already produced some great successes with "Tannhäuser" and "La Cenerentola" at the opera house, "Minna von Barnhelm" at the Schauspielhaus and "Pride and Prejudice" at the Next Liberty.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michaela Reichart
Michaela Reichart
