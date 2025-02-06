The venues were recently the ratings savior

Around 479,000 visitors

A total of 479,000 people were welcomed to 1410 performances at the opera (152,119), Schauspielhaus (60,708), Next Liberty (46,704) and venues (219,330). The latter set a record and are in a better position than before coronavirus. Rock, pop, jazz and cabaret at the Orpheum, Dom im Berg and Kasematten obviously attract more people than opera and theater. And the Klanglicht Festival, with more than 100,000 visitors, was also able to consolidate its status as a visitor magnet.