Duo takes off
These two Viennese want to make it big now
The up-and-coming sibling duo Abor & Tynna want to conquer the music scene beyond the city limits and now compete for Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest
While Austria has already found this year's participant for the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel (Switzerland) with opera singer JJ, our German neighbors are still in the middle of the search. But Austrians could also get involved this time.
The sibling duo Abor & Tynna have made it into the 24 acts for the German preliminary round from a total of 3281 applications. Now the two Viennese must vie for the favor of show host Stefan Raab and the audience. But who are Tünde and Attila Bornemisza, which is their real names?
"Between Mozart and the Eastern Bloc, Viennese Schmäh meets Gen Z. These are Abor and Tynna..." - that's what it says on the homepage of the up-and-coming siblings. They themselves identify with pop, hip-hop and electronic music. And they can already boast some successes. The brother and sister recorded their first song together in 2016. In 2024, they were the support act on singer Nina Chuba's tour. They were born with the musical gene. Dad Csaba Bornemisza is a cellist with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.
If they want to get the German ESC ticket, they first have to convince the jury around Stefan Raab in one of the live shows (either on February 14, 15 or 22) on RTL before the audience decides in the grand final on ARD on March 1. "We have an adventurous journey behind us and an even more adventurous one ahead of us," says the Viennese duo, open to what awaits them now.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
