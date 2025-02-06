Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Duo takes off

These two Viennese want to make it big now

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 11:00

The up-and-coming sibling duo Abor & Tynna want to conquer the music scene beyond the city limits and now compete for Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest

0 Kommentare

While Austria has already found this year's participant for the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel (Switzerland) with opera singer JJ, our German neighbors are still in the middle of the search. But Austrians could also get involved this time.

The sibling duo Abor & Tynna have made it into the 24 acts for the German preliminary round from a total of 3281 applications. Now the two Viennese must vie for the favor of show host Stefan Raab and the audience. But who are Tünde and Attila Bornemisza, which is their real names? 

"Between Mozart and the Eastern Bloc, Viennese Schmäh meets Gen Z. These are Abor and Tynna..." - that's what it says on the homepage of the up-and-coming siblings. They themselves identify with pop, hip-hop and electronic music. And they can already boast some successes. The brother and sister recorded their first song together in 2016. In 2024, they were the support act on singer Nina Chuba's tour. They were born with the musical gene. Dad Csaba Bornemisza is a cellist with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Show host Stefan Raab is back at the ESC: Under the title "Chefsache ESC 2025 - Wer singt für Deutschland", the search is on for the German act for the singing competition. (Bild: Foto: RTL / Raab Entertainment /Julia Feldhagen)
Show host Stefan Raab is back at the ESC: Under the title "Chefsache ESC 2025 - Wer singt für Deutschland", the search is on for the German act for the singing competition.
(Bild: Foto: RTL / Raab Entertainment /Julia Feldhagen)

If they want to get the German ESC ticket, they first have to convince the jury around Stefan Raab in one of the live shows (either on February 14, 15 or 22) on RTL before the audience decides in the grand final on ARD on March 1. "We have an adventurous journey behind us and an even more adventurous one ahead of us," says the Viennese duo, open to what awaits them now.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf