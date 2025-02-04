Own room at the university
What did the woman who is considered one of the most important writers in the German-speaking world read? Ingeborg Bachmann's private book collection is now accessible to any interested reader and to international Bachmann researchers: on loan to the university library.
Since Monday, boxes of books from Ingeborg Bachmann's parents' house in Henselstraße have been brought to the library of the Alpen Adria University. Almost 5000 titles will be given their own room there, complete with daylight reading places. "The books will be displayed at the university in the same way as they were on the shelves in the attic of Ingeborg Bachmann's parents' house after her death, after her books had been brought from Rome to Klagenfurt," says Katharina Herzmansky, the curator of the Bachmann House, which is currently being converted into a museum.
"The many titles now provide an insight into Ingeborg Bachmann's reading habits and are important for literary research," emphasizes Governor Peter Kaiser, whose former fellow student, library director Lydia Zellacher, is delighted to receive the literary treasure.
In 1021, the Carinthian Private Foundation bought Ingeborg Bachmann's parents' house for 500,000 euros, including the inventory and all the books. At the time, the city and state committed to turning the building into a museum. While a ramp is currently being built, the ceiling reinforced and the roof renovated, the books are being moved to the university, which is regulated by a loan agreement for the next 33 years.
Dedications from great minds
"Bachmann's private books include many dedicated books, for example by Paul Celan or Heinrich Böll and many others. These dedications also tell of her network," says Kaiser: "We can be proud of this great Carinthian!"
This is also a "day of joy" for Alexander Gerdanovits, Head of the Klagenfurt Department of Culture: "The library in the attic was the heart of my parents' house. Bringing this heart to the university is an ideal solution."
"It feels like the foundation of knowledge," beams Katharina Herzmansky, the curator of the new Bachmann Museum in Henselstraße. "The books will be displayed here like in the attic in Henselstraße. Ingeborg never saw them like this, because it was only after her death in 1973 that her books were brought to Klagenfurt and put on the shelves like this." This is exactly how they will be presented in a specially designed room in the university library from 2026 at the latest. "However, research on the books can already begin now," says Jan Steinbrener, Vice-Rector for Research and International Affairs at the Alpen Adria University.
Bachmann was looking for suspense: a penchant for crime novels
But what did the great writer, who went down in literary history with both poetry and prose, read? "For many, she is mainly the one who dealt with the Holocaust, but Bachmann's private library clearly shows how much she enjoyed reading crime novels. Her collection also includes English and American literature, books on colonialism and slavery. Bachmann read world literature from all continents," says Herzmansky. Of course, Ingeborg Bachmann also devoured books on psychology, philosophy (she had studied philosophy), foreign policy, educational science... "She was at the height of her time."
The books are to be exchanged between the university and the Bachmann Museum from time to time. There are also plans to digitize the books.
"The museum in Henselstraße will open on June 27, during the Bachmann competition. No symposia can take place there," says Governor Peter Kaiser happily.
