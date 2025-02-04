"It feels like the foundation of knowledge," beams Katharina Herzmansky, the curator of the new Bachmann Museum in Henselstraße. "The books will be displayed here like in the attic in Henselstraße. Ingeborg never saw them like this, because it was only after her death in 1973 that her books were brought to Klagenfurt and put on the shelves like this." This is exactly how they will be presented in a specially designed room in the university library from 2026 at the latest. "However, research on the books can already begin now," says Jan Steinbrener, Vice-Rector for Research and International Affairs at the Alpen Adria University.