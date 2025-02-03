People from next door
“My work is a daily adventure”
From an office job to the Prater: Patrick Fabian (26) is a "commander" at one of the most popular attractions. In an interview with "Krone", he talks about his day-to-day work
"Krone": How did you come to work at the Prater?
Patrick Fabian: I previously worked in a hotel reception and in the office of a fitness studio. But that was too boring for me in the long run. I've been working for the Koidl family in the Prater since spring 2024. As a commander, I host the shows at the rides, sell tickets and make sure everything runs safely and smoothly.
What does a typical working day look like for you?
My work is a daily adventure. I am the face and voice of our attractions, so to speak. For example, with the "Break Dance" or the "Jumper". The Break Dance is a real Prater classic that no adrenaline junkie should miss. I take care of the proper operation and safety on and around the ride. But I can also rectify minor technical faults on my own.
What do you need for this unusual job?
You should have a good sense of humor. It's also an advantage if you enjoy working outdoors, are an evening person and also like music.
How do you delight your passengers?
With my good humor and my sayings, of course (laughs). It's just great to offer guests a spectacular experience. Every day is a new chance to see happy faces. When the visitors even applaud at the end, I know I've done my job well. Satisfied guests make me really happy too!
What makes working in the Prater so special?
No other place in Vienna exudes as much tradition, energy and joie de vivre as the Wurstelprater. After all, people come here to have fun. So it's not just about a job here, but also about a lot of passion. We in the Prater are a really strong team, almost like a big family. The atmosphere here is simply unique.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
