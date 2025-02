“We’ll make a golden one in Saalbach!”

"Krone": Home World Championships - how many times have you experienced this?

Schröcksnadel: My very first home World Championships was the Nordic World Championships in Seefeld in 1985, when I was still Vice President. As head of the association, the first Alpine World Championships in Saalbach in 1991 was my first. Then came Ramsau in 1999 and Seefeld in 2019 for the Nordic, St. Anton in 2001 and Schladming in 2013 for the Alpine. This will be the seventh, if you like. But I'm no longer involved in the organization.