Dog suddenly bites walker in the calf

A 39-year-old woman from the district of Vöcklabruck was walking her dog along Springstraße in the district of Litzlberg in Seewalchen shortly after 8 a.m. on 30 January. A 66-year-old woman from the district of Vöcklabruck was walking her dog in the same area. Both dogs were on a pull-out lead.



The leash was not locked

When the 39-year-old woman had already gone ahead, the 66-year-old woman's mongrel dog followed her with the unlocked lead and suddenly bit her on the calf. The bite wound was treated by a GP.