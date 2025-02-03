Investigation underway
4 wolves dead in Trentino – were they poisoned?
The carcasses of four wolves were found north of Levico in Trentino on Saturday. It is suspected that the animals were poisoned - to investigate this, the carcasses are now being examined.
The carcasses were sent to the Institute for Animal Disease Control so that they can find out what killed the predators, according to media reports. Local residents had informed the forestry authorities after discovering the carcasses on a piece of land near a cycle path on the right bank of the River Brenta.
Forestry officials informed the mayor of Levico, Gianni Beretta, about the discovery and secured all relevant evidence that could help to clarify the incident. A report was filed against the unknown perpetrators.
Wolf pack spotted near cycle path
According to the forestry officials, the most likely explanation is that poison was deliberately spread. Recently, there have been repeated reports of the presence of a pack of wolves near the cycle path, and recently the carcass of a deer was also found in the immediate vicinity.
The province of Trento has urgently warned citizens not to come into direct contact with wild animals - not even to defend their dog. A dog owner had defended her four-legged friend from a wolf on Friday. The dog was treated by a vet, the woman remained unharmed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
