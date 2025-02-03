Spring merchandise too
After bankruptcy: remnants of kikaLeiner under the hammer
January 29 was closing time for the remaining 17 Kika/Leiner branches. Now it's time to find buyers for the remnants of the furniture retailer that slipped into bankruptcy. Since Monday, February 3, many details have been auctioned off on an online platform - from the vehicle fleet to billboards and the equipment of a photo studio to new spring merchandise.
On the last few days that the Kika/Leiner stores were still open, many bargain hunters looked through their fingers because the weeks-long discount battle had already swept the shelves and areas empty. The end was sad - especially for the employees who worked in the stores until the last minute, it was a highly emotional farewell, as Martina Pölz also revealed in an interview with Conny Bischofberger.
Now that the crisis-hit furniture retail chain has come to an end, buyers are being sought for the last remaining items. The first auction took place on the online platform aurena.at on Monday, February 3, and more will follow. It is not only the furnishings of the company headquarters that are going under the hammer, but also the Kika/Leiner fleet of 350 vehicles and the equipment of the company's own photo studio.
Interesting: The central warehouse in St. Pölten still has around 10,000 cubic meters of new spring merchandise on pallets. The company had ordered this, but it could no longer be put on sale. Most of it is likely to be garden and outdoor furniture. In total, these have a volume of around 150 articulated lorries.
All auctions must be completed by February 28. Know-how from Upper Austria was brought on board in order to clear the areas spread across Austria on schedule.
Lenox has already cleared Baumax stores and Leiner in Mariahilfer Straße
Lenox Trading, a specialist in steel and shelving construction as well as business recycling, is helping out. The company, managed by Norbert Lehner from Breitenaich in the district of Eferding, has also been involved in the clearance of the former Leiner building on Mariahilfer Straße in Vienna and Baumax stores.
