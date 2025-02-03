Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Spring merchandise too

After bankruptcy: remnants of kikaLeiner under the hammer

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 11:49

January 29 was closing time for the remaining 17 Kika/Leiner branches. Now it's time to find buyers for the remnants of the furniture retailer that slipped into bankruptcy. Since Monday, February 3, many details have been auctioned off on an online platform - from the vehicle fleet to billboards and the equipment of a photo studio to new spring merchandise.

0 Kommentare

On the last few days that the Kika/Leiner stores were still open, many bargain hunters looked through their fingers because the weeks-long discount battle had already swept the shelves and areas empty. The end was sad - especially for the employees who worked in the stores until the last minute, it was a highly emotional farewell, as Martina Pölz also revealed in an interview with Conny Bischofberger.

In St. Pölten, there is even still new spring merchandise - mainly outdoor and garden furniture. (Bild: aurena.at)
In St. Pölten, there is even still new spring merchandise - mainly outdoor and garden furniture.
(Bild: aurena.at)

Now that the crisis-hit furniture retail chain has come to an end, buyers are being sought for the last remaining items. The first auction took place on the online platform aurena.at on Monday, February 3, and more will follow. It is not only the furnishings of the company headquarters that are going under the hammer, but also the Kika/Leiner fleet of 350 vehicles and the equipment of the company's own photo studio.

Employees of aurena.at are recording the inventory in the closed stores, in the warehouse and also at the Kika/Leiner headquarters. (Bild: aurena.at)
Employees of aurena.at are recording the inventory in the closed stores, in the warehouse and also at the Kika/Leiner headquarters.
(Bild: aurena.at)

Interesting: The central warehouse in St. Pölten still has around 10,000 cubic meters of new spring merchandise on pallets. The company had ordered this, but it could no longer be put on sale. Most of it is likely to be garden and outdoor furniture. In total, these have a volume of around 150 articulated lorries.

All auctions must be completed by February 28. Know-how from Upper Austria was brought on board in order to clear the areas spread across Austria on schedule.

Lenox has already cleared Baumax stores and Leiner in Mariahilfer Straße
Lenox Trading, a specialist in steel and shelving construction as well as business recycling, is helping out. The company, managed by Norbert Lehner from Breitenaich in the district of Eferding, has also been involved in the clearance of the former Leiner building on Mariahilfer Straße in Vienna and Baumax stores.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf